Praye to stage a comeback tour in USA

Ghanaian music group Prayer are set to tour the United States of America as part of staging a comeback.

The award-winning group as part of their tour will be having a concert which will be sponsored by Nollyhot LLC, a USA based entertainment company.

Eugene Boadu Baah affectionately known as Praye Honehor disclosed to us that the group will tour the USA, Europe and wrap it up in Ghana clearly show the world that they have indeed comeback to represent the vibrancy they have offered music lovers some years back.

Stephen De-Graft Kojo Fiawoo also known as Praye tietia and Christopher Nana Asare Koranteng known in showbiz as Praye tintiin also confirmed that the come back tour will be a celebration of their music.

The group in a chat with Attractivemustapha.com promises to thrill fans with performances that will bring to fore the beauty of hiplife music.

With dancers and a live DJ on stage, the comeback tour is expected to be an event that will go down in history as one of the best Ghanaian events.

Praye is known for their repertoire of hits; My Shoddy, Angelina etc, before the group separated with each member embarking on solo projects.