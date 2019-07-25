A Guy With Terrible Kisses, Tells His Life Is Also Terrible—Nana Aba

Celebrated news anchor, Nana Aba Anamoah who is probably an expert in the kissing department, has said any man who does not know how to kiss properly has everything bad written all over him.

The outspoken news anchor, made the revelation on Joy FM’s Strong & Sassy Show with Naa Ashorkor while discussing the topic, ‘What are some of the things you wish you had known or done in your 20’s If you’re 29 or below’ .

“Someone should have told me back then that if a man is bad at kissing, then all through his life, he can be bad at other things. “

“If you kiss a man and he is a terrible kisser, just know that almost everything about him will be terrible as well; there is a possibility that he’s bad at everything.” Nana Aba revealed

---RazzNews.com