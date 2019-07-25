PANAFEST International Expo Launched In UK



The maiden edition of the PANAFEST International Expo (PIE_UK), which seeks to promote Ghana as the gateway to Africa, has officially been launched in London.

Scheduled for summer 2020 in London, the event will also serve as powerful tools to get Africans in the Diaspora to retrace their steps to Africa, either to visit, settle or invest.

PIE_UK, which is expected to attract Africans in the Diaspora, aims at providing a forum to promote unity among Africans on the continent and in the Diaspora and encourage regular reviews of African people in the world.

A number of activities such as exhibition, street carnival, musical concert featuring some selected Ghanaian artistes, workshops, among others, have been put in place.

The launch ceremony, which was held at the premises of the Ghana High Commission in London, was attended by high-profile personalities, including celebrities and some of the stakeholders in the music and tourism industries.

It was performed by the Deputy High Commissioner to UK and Ireland, Rita Tani Iddi.

Speaking at the launch, Mrs. Tani Iddi urged Africans in the Diaspora to visit Ghana this year to experience what she calls 'the new dawn' and also celebrate the strengths and resilience of the African spirit.

“Come and experience the sounds, music, people and unique scenery of Ghana, a country dotted with some of the UNESCO heritages that unfold the silent memorials of our history,” she added.

The Head of Chancery at the Ghana Commission UK, Mrs. Matilda Alomatu Osei Agyeman, on her part, advised nationals of other African countries not to sit on the fence as Ghana opens its arms to Africans and people of African descent through this innovative project.

Other speakers at the event were Mr. Kofi Addo, Mrs. Joyce Koranteng Asamoah (in-charge of Commonwealth & Diaspora), Mrs. Adoma Dennis (Minister Counsellor at the Welfare & Consular Department) and Mrs. Freda Bediako Puni of the Political & Economy Department of the Ghana High Commission.

Dancehall artiste Jupitar, who is the PIE_UK music ambassador, said, “We will announce the date, venue alongside an official website and more details at a launch concert in Manchester on August 10 to kick-start preparation for the 2020 Summer PIE_UK event in London.”

The event is being organised by the Pan-African Art Society, UK (PAAS), Musicbiz Ghana, Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and Showbiz Africa in partnership with Ghana High Commission in UK.

By George Clifford Owusu