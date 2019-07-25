Nominations For GOWA 2019 Opened

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum (3rd left) in a pose with some of the dignitaries after the launch

Nominations for the 2019 Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) have opened, as thriving women are set to be honoured in their respective field of endeavour under the year of review.

The second edition of the awards, which is under the theme: 'Impacting Lives Through Giving’, will witness women honoured in 20 categories, including outstanding woman of the year, SHERO of the year, outstanding woman Africa, outstanding woman DJ, outstanding woman in health, among others.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive Officer of GOWA, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, was delighted about the strides made by the awards schemes in recognising the efforts of women who are giving their best to society.

“We are looking forward to taking the awards to greater heights by recognising efforts by women not only in Ghana but around the world,” she said, having announced the introduction of the African Outstanding Women's Awards (AOWA) to be held in 2020.

“There has been an upgrade in this year’s categories as we seek to identify and honour women involved in social change,” she added.

Applicants can fill their nomination on the gowaawards.com, having met the necessary requirements of the awards scheme.

The awards night ceremony, which is slated for November, is sponsored by Nasco Electronics, Rush Energy, Planet, Verna Mineral Water, Tasty Tom, among many other media partners.