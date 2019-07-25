K.K. Fosu Honoured

Highlife musician Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, popularly known in the music scene as K.K Fosu, has been honoured by Big Hitz as one of Ghana's biggest hit-makers over the past years.

The highlife musician, known for producing hits songs in the past, received the honour on the Big Hitz, an entertainment platform created to honour successful Ghanaian artistes who have graced the music circles with memorable hits.

Speaking in an interview after receiving the award, K.K. Fosu commended the initiators of the awards scheme for recognising his efforts in the music industry over the past years.

“It's an honour to receive this award and I dedicate it to all my fans who have loved my music for over two decades. I want to thank each and every one for their support and they should watch out for more hit songs from me,” he said.

K.K. Fosu has five albums to his credit, with many hit singles like 'Sudwe', 'Anadwo Yede', '6'oclock', 'Akonoba', 'Toffee', among others.

K.K. Fosu, a signee on the World Map Records label, will release his sixth album titled 'I'm Back' in October, as he continues to thrill music lovers with lovely tunes.