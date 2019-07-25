Gambian HipHop Act, T-Smallz Wants Collabo With Stonebwoy And Samini

Born Ebrahim Suso, widely known in music sobriquet, Trobul Smallz or Katato, was born on the 9th August 1986, into the legendary line of Suso 'Jalos' (traditional griots). He is the grandson of the late Alieu Suso, a prominent Kora-maker and player in the Gambia and the sub-region in his days.

As a game changing artist, versatile musician and street hip hop royalty, T-Smallz aka Katato, also known as Papa among his music mate grew up from a distinguished musical family background in the coastal town of Bakau, The Gambia - West Africa.

An environment which undoubtedly nurtured his talent and skills as an instrumentalist, singer, songwriter and composer. He got the name ‘T - Smallz ’ from school, ‘T’ standing for ‘Trouble’ and ‘Smallz’ as in small person.. So the combination ‘Trouble Small T Smallz.’

Education Background:

He was sent to Bakau Primary School then to St Augustine Junior and Senior School where he graduated with a WAEC certificate. Later, he enrolled in Gambia Multimedia Institute for 3 years to further his education. He graduated with a diploma in Business Communication and IT Systems. After he acquired a job at Gambia's Telecommunication Company called GAMTEL for 5 years.

Music Career:

He grew up listening to reggae and dancehall. His hometown Bakau is known for that so it was very easy to blend in reggae dancehall alongside afrobeats.

He has worked with producers like Kapten Rod, a Swedish and one of the biggest producer/artist Peter Pann in Slovakia, Yung Alpha one of the best in Nigeria and Excel one of the best in Gambia. T - Small would love to work with any producer basically when vibes is right.

The weight of his music and style got him featured on the same song with Ice Prince produced by Peter Pann. Fortunately for him, the video was shot in Nigeria. Describing how Ice Prince held him down as brother during the shoot. The timing and vibes was right so they recorded more songs yet to be released.

He has also expressed interest in collaborating with two of Ghana’s best selling acts Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy. According to him, they're few out of the many artists putting Africa on the global map.

Being a music addict, T - Small has traveled across some parts of the world to perform his music. Some of these places are Malmo City Festival in Sweden, Gladamundo Festival Holland, Abi International Reggae Festival in Ivory Coast, Orlando Roots Festival in Sweden, Stryso Festival in Sweden, Hasla Festival in Sweden, Open mic Festival in Gambia, Club Mondial in Holland, Afrima Awards Nigeria, etc.

He has also performed with big Artists like Gentleman, Yusu Ndor, Anthony B, Kapten Rod, Ioctane, Daara J Family, Sona Jobarteh and Jaliba Kuyateh.

Album / EP / Singles :

With over 300 songs, he has 3 albums 2 mixtape 3 EP’s to his credit. He is hopeful to release his 3rd album ‘Levelo’ in 2020. More music, more vibes and a lot of visuals is to be expected of him.

Challenges:

T - Small sees life itself as a challenge but with the music what makes it hard for him is missing his family and also doing all by himself. He basically faces whatever comes his way along the way and stay inspired by it same way.

Legacy :

His legacy is to bless people with good music and be remembered also to make sure his family and generation is alright when he is gone.