US Police arrest another suspect in murder of Ghanaian musician

Police say a fourth arrest has been made in connection with a man’s murder inside an apartment in Southwest Philadelphia.

The victim, 33-year-old Nana Opoku, popularly known in music circles as Junior US, was shot in the 7700 block of Lindbergh Boulevard on April 18.

Authorities announced Wednesday morning that another arrest was made earlier in the week. Police say three other arrests were made in May and June.

Sixteen-year-old Christina P. Zogar was arrested by Philadelphia police on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 750 Race Street.

A male identified as 20-year-old Tejan Sherif was arrested on June 18, 2019.

A third male identified as 21-year-old Abdoulaye Doucoure was arrested on June 27, 2019.

On Monday, 22-year-old Alfred D. Bargor was arrested on July 22, 2019.

Each defendant was charged with murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy, possession of an instrument of crime and related offenses.