Okyeame Kwame to hold free Hepatitis B screening for 10th year

Okyeame Kwame's annual Hepatitis B screening and vaccination will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the car park of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly.

As has been the norm, this is part of activities to mark this year’s World Hepatitis Day which falls July 28, 2019.

The programme starts from 9am to 4 pm.

Themed 'Invest in Eliminating Hepatitis', the exercise is organised by the Okyeame Kwame Foundation in collaboration with MDS Lancet Laboratories.

Preceding the main programme, Okyeame Kwame has, since July 1, 2019 being giving Hepatitis B facts on his social media platforms.

He will also be joining Ghana Health Services and the World Health Organisation to launch this year's World Hepatitis Day.

World Hepatitis Day which is observed every year on July 28, is aimed at creating awareness of the disease and encourage its prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

Hepatitis causes liver diseases that kill 1.2 million people worldwide in a year. The prevalence rate is between 8% and 12% in Ghana.

The 'Made in Ghana' ambassador also urged people to get involved in conscientising people about the disease.

"We should all put our hands on deck by investing in the awareness creation. Government does not have to wait for donor agencies to give out money before they take any steps in eliminating Hepatitis B," he said.

For the past ten years the OK Foundation has screened about 10,000 people for this cause.

Okyeame Kwame has really contributed to the awareness creation of the Hepatitis B disease - a feat that deserves a national honour.