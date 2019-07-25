Reggie N Bollie Back With A New Single ‘Break It Down’

Rumours were rife that the UK music duo Reggie N Bollie had split when both of them released solo projects some weeks ago.

In responses to their fans on social media, captured by Attractivemustapha.com the duo explained that they were just taking a little break.

True to their words, they are back with a big bang! Reggie and Bollie have just released this new up-tempo summer/party jam called 'Break It Down', produced by Dr. Ray.

Visuals for this new single is also released on the same day, giving the fans a double treat!!

'Break It Down' is available for streaming & downloads on all worldwide digital platforms. Video is also released on their official 'ReggieNBollieVevo' YouTube channel.

Music lovers should gear up for a string of fresh single releases back to back, new sounds and a long line up of performances already confirmed from this summer.