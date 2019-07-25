New video alert! - 'We Worship You' by Frank Freeman

Gospel Minister, Frank Freeman, has released visuals for his new single ‘We Worship You’.

Produced by Elisha Amonoo Neizer and mixed by Danny Duncan, ‘We Worship You’ is a project that precedes the artiste’s upcoming 10 track album.

The Amsterdam-based musician in a recent interview revealed the inspiration behind We Worship You explaining, for the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, it is incumbent on humans to worship Him in truth and spirit.

He said "Jesus Christ our Lord and Saviour sacrificed all for us to be saved and have eternity, He went through all that for mankind. He showed love which led Him to the cross and resulted in our redemption.”

Gifted with the talent of ministering through music and Bible teaching, Frank, who once was a praise and worship team member, has, over the years, taken advantage of any given opportunity and platform to preach.

As a singer, he believes it is time to announce his major project We Worship You as part of his ministry.

‘We Worship You’ is available on all streaming platforms including iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.

The video was shot by Naomi Scheek.

Watch the video for ‘We Worship You’ below.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Nasiba Yakubu