Lawyer Nti Leaving Kejetia Vs Makola Series?

Actor Richmond Xavier Amoakoh, popularly known as Lawyer Nti, has hinted he would be retiring as a lawyer on the Kejetia vs Makola popular tv series.

In a post on Instagram, the actor revealed his decision follows careful consideration and a lot of thought.

Lawyer Nti wrote, he would, however, not be leaving his seat empty or his “cherished "crients" high and dry. He disclosed the new actor, ‘Mr Eventuarry’ will take over his job in the series.

Posting a picture of Mr Eventuarry he wrote “welcome to the honourable profession of wits and laws my learned friend.”

The actor shot to fame as a lawyer on the popular court comedy series. Many fans came to love and know him as Lawyer Nti.

Although he cannot express himself well in English, Lawyer Nti refused to speak in his native language, Twi, unless he was explaining something he had quoted in Latin.

He is notoriously known for taking on ‘foolish cases’ and bringing them to the court. He has been sent be jail for misbehaving in court and also for one of his cases. The lawyer has also received some lashes from the punisher for his behaviour in court.

Lawyer Marcelo (right) played by Clemento Suarez and Lawyer Nti (left).

His language, demeanour and cases were not the only things that brought laughter to viewers. Lawyer Nit hardly presents a case without gloves on and also loved mixed up colours when dressed.

Many of his fans are not happy with the decision explaining he is the reason they tune in to Joy Prime on Saturdays and Sundays at 5:30 to watch the series.

I have given it a lot of thought and consideration and have come to this decision. I will be retiring from my legal profession at the @kejetiavsmakola court very soon but as a Lawyer of the people, I will not leave you my cherished "crients" high and dry. I will leave you in the capable hands of Lawyer Michael Jackson @eventuary_ from the International School of Law at Effiekuma. Welcome to the honourable profession of wits and laws my learned friend. It has been my utmost pride and honour serving as your Lawyer. I love you all to bits.

