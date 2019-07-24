Miss Universe 2012 Takes Up Fashion Career

Gifty Ofori

Miss Universe Ghana 2012, Gifty Ofori, has found a new path in showbiz, several years after she was crowned a queen.

She is now 'shaking the tables' in the fashion industry as she takes up a career in fashion.

The beautiful and intelligent lady, who beat other several beauties, won the Miss Universe Ghana title in 2012. She went ahead to fly the country's flag high at the 2012 Miss Universe World event in Las Vegas.

Prior to becoming a queen, she was a professional nurse and a model.

But several years after winning the crown and studying in other fields, she is set to make great strides in Ghana’s fashion scene.

Gifty currently launched her fashion line and an outlet called Donuki to confirm her journey into the fashion industry.

The launch ceremony attracted a lot of showbiz and fashion personalities, including KOD.

Donuki is located at Haatso off the Atomic road in Accra, and it deals in different range of women’s clothing, shoes, fascinators and other accessories.

Its launch ceremony had old time models strut their designs on the red carpet at the event.

Gifty told NEWS-ONE that she has always dreamt of owning a fashion line, and she feels “this is the time for me to explore that dream.”

By Francis Addo