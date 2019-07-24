I Deserve to win Uncovered artiste of the year – Kin Frenzee

Ghanaian Musician Kin Frenzee has stated that he deserves to win best-uncovered artiste of the year at this year's Ghana Music Awards UK.

The artiste who got one nomination said that he believes he has worked so hard as an underground artiste from performing with top musicians to also featuring them.

The Uncovered Artiste of the Year is the artiste(s) adjudged by the academy, board and the general public as the most promising and talented emerging artiste(s). The award goes to a relatively upcoming artiste(s) who is yet to be recognized in the mainstream music industry. He must release a single/album or toured internationally and made a huge presence during the year under review.

Known in real life as Francis kingsley prah , is a direct epitome of versatility.

He is a musician who flawlessly does sing ragga and rap as well.

According to him apart from singing, he's also good with raps.

Professionally, Frenzee has an album to his credit; titled "Show Me". The album featured the likes of Castro da destroyer, Skrew Face, Nero X, Kofi B, Nhyiraba Kojo, Akatakyie, Danso Abiam,K K Fosu and Nana Quame.

Aside being a professional musician, kin Frenzee is a mechanical engineer and Graphics designer by training. He studied for his degree at the University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa.

Subsequent to his album, Kin Frenzee has released multiples of singles, including ... #Kalyppo, Odopa Ft Nero X, You x Me FT Skrew Face on the airwaves; from radio to the club.

Kin Frenzee has graced several music concerts in Ghana, Cote d' voire, Nigeria, Turkey, Holland and South Africa