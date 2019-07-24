eShun denies rumours of leaving her former label because of love

Ghanaian highlife singer cum songwriter eShun Esi Ethel known in the showbiz industry as eShun has finally revealed that he is no more with her former label and boss of Quophi Mens Label.

This comes after rumours went viral that the songstress has left her former label because of love. Speaking today on “Showbiz Agenda” on Zylofon FM 102.1 the ” Akyia” hitmaker revealed to Sammy Flex that, even though she has left her former label, she hasn’t joined a new label but has a team called Eshun music.

She further cleared rumours which went viral about her dating her former manager, revealing it was a rumour because she never dated her former manager.

“I never dated my boss and we have not stopped working because of love issues as people are saying. All is well with us at the moment but work is not happening currently because of a mutual agreement we have” he added.

“It got to a time that I met a man. He was a captain. I went for a show in Takoradi and after the show, he approached me and collected my number and my boss’s number. He told me he saw my performance and he wanted to help me so we should bring a proposal. We went with the proposal and he later told me that he wanted to travel with me but I shouldn’t involve manager. He told me he wanted to have an affair with me explaining everything that he could help me if I agree. The money he mentioned was mind blowing which was even bigger that the proposal. I told him I can’t and he was like if I can’t, he wouldn’t help me and that was it” She narrated.

When she was asked by the host Sammy Flex whether she was ready to settle down with a man who will approach her with love and work.

“Yes I wouldn’t mind to settle down with him if only I like him. We have artistes who have their managers as husbands so if I love him and he is nice, then I wouldn’t mind but if it happens that by force if you don’t settle down with me, I wouldn’t help you even if I don’t like him, then I wouldn’t” She replied.