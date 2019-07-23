Wendy Shay Quits Music For Nursing

Odarteyghnews.com has sighted an intresting caption on Singer Wendy Shay’s official page on Instagram and it read , “baabi angye woa baabi b3gye wo…thank you god thank you Ghana, thank you Bullet, thank you Rufftown recordz and thank you shayGang .

A subtle interpretation made from her post meant enough of the bashing, she has a profession aside music. Wendy Shay is a Nurse by profession and was later trained as a Midwife on the clinical field. She was practicing midwifery until she relocated to Ghana to pursue her music career.

In recent times, Wendy Shay has been trolled on social media and became a laughing stock on the face app challenge. If the caption is anything to go by, then your guess is good as mine.

We still didn’t believe wendy shay post so we decided to dig deeper by contacting a management member of Wendy Shay per our conversation, wendy has quit the label and here is the proof.

A brief history of Wendy Shay, she was introduced to music by Rufftown Records CEO Bullet and signed in January 2018 after the untimely death of label mate Ebony Reigns. On 1 June 2018, Wendy Shay released her debut single “Uber Driver”, produced by MOG Beatz.

The song was released together with the official video the same day and ever since Wendy shay has become the new sensation producing hits after hits to be crowned 2019 VGMA new artist of the year.