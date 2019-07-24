Vickie Amoah to outdoor ‘confessions’ – An album and a book

The Vickie Amoah Music Ministry (VAMM) is set to launch its second album and first book at a live recording concert dubbed 'CONFESSIONS' on August 4.

The event, which will be held at the ICGC Open Heavens Temple at Adjiriganor, is expected to draw over 500 people from all walks of life to a night of worship, Word and networking.

Vickie Amoah, lead minstrel and author, said she is looking forward to connecting with God and the people of God.

“This is truly an exciting experience for me and the ministry because it's an opportunity to reach out to God in worship and prayer as well as connect with other worshippers in godly fellowship”.

For Vickie Amoah, the album, ‘CONFESSIONS’ and the book titled, ‘The Power of Faith CONFESSION’, were birthed out of her personal encounter and experience when she discovered the importance of confessing the things we seek.

“I observed that many planned and unplanned confessions I had made in my life some years ago came to pass without paying much attention to them. It has taken me a while to fully appreciate the fact that what we confess (negatively or positively) with our mouths are seeds that we will harvest in due time”, she said.

Manager of the ministry, Mr. David Amoah, stated that the ministry, which begun over 5 years ago, has churned out spirit-inspired music and literature, and is ready to reach out to more people through this live album video recording and book launch.

“We launched our first Album in 2014, two singles in 2016 and 2019 respectively. We've had our annual concerts dubbed ‘Thronos,’ we run community outreach music programs, voice training workshops for children and adults, worship seminars for choirs and musicians, among others. We're now moving to the next level of the ministry – touching more lives with our music and literature”, Mr. Amoah said.

Mr. Kofi Dua Anto (KODA), who recorded and mastered all the songs said, “this album is not just professionally done but the lyrics are spiritually rich for everyone who wants to confess right and reap good fruits from their Faith confessions”.