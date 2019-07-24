New video alert! - Rocky Dawuni premieres 'Elevation'

Rocky Dawuni

Reggae and afrobeat sensation, Rocky Dawuni, has released the music video for his song ‘Elevation’ off his new album ‘Beats of Zion’.

With its message of championing the underdog, “Elevation” aims to depict global diversity in everyday life and spotlight the unsung heroes, who are critical to making a difference in many communities and societies.

The music video is a visual statement of aspiration and personal empowerment. The visuals, filmed in India by director Sairam Sagiraju, utilized multiple locations along the route from Bangalore to Goa depicting India in diverse ways as a visual metaphor of inclusion and connectivity.

Dawuni is seen as a travelling griot interacting in scenes and identifying with various groups; promoting girl child education, empowerment of untouchables, celebration of elders, protection of wildlife and the celebration of rural life to create this exhilarating feast of colours, sound and spectacle all propelled by uplifting lyrics and grooves of this Nyayabinghi, Reggae and Pop fusion!

Watch video below:



Beats of Zion was released in March 2019.

The thirteen-track set follows the Grammy-nominated album Branches of the Same Tree, (“Best Reggae Album” in 2016) and expands Rocky’s signature ‘Afro Roots’ sound to include the diversity of the Ghanaian music scene and its current global outreach.

In a time when divisive rhetoric is on the rise and the political climate prefers to build walls over bridges, Rocky’s album Beats of Zion is a refreshing message about global unity and a worldview of oneness.

“We live in a time when the elements of international morality need to be proclaimed as a guiding principle for how we engage and deal with each other, between individuals, between communities and among nations,” Rocky Dawuni said in an interview.

He explained It is a time for global mobilization for action on challenging socio-political issues like the environment and the refugee crisis.

“ Beats of Zion is the drumbeat of war against apathy and re-energizing the forces of love and hope,” he added.

Order for your copy of Beats of Zion here: https://rockydawuni.lnk.to/beatsalbum

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com