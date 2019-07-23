Mzbel Reveals What Caused Her Feud With Schwarzenegger

Legendary musician, Belinda Nana Akua Amoah popularly known as Mzbel has revealed what necessitated the beef between her and Ghanaian comedienne and television presenter Afia Schwarzeneggar.

For some time now, Mzbel and Afia Schwarzenegger who were humane friends, have been throwing shades at each other.

Afia Schwarzenegger in a recent live Instagram video fired Mzbel for discussing her in an interview she granted Zionfelix, where she said she can never be friends with a traitor like Mzbel.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger in her video, Mzbel bonked her boyfriend during their friendship days and that’s the more reason why she will never talk to her again. Afia Schwarzenegger also alleged that Mzbel’s restaurant was opened for her by someone’s husband after bonking her countless times.

She threatened to expose Mzbel by informing the wife of the man who sponsored her restaurant.

But Speaking in an exclusive interview with Nana Romeo, host of ‘Ayekoo Ayekoo’ on Accra 100.5FM, Mzbel, revealing what necessitated the fallout between her and Afia Schwarzenegger indicated that,.

“Most times, when we go to events, instead of letting the fans come to her, Afia would rather be imposing herself on the people which is very bad…as a celebrity, you don’t have to behave that way in public but when i try to advise her on how to behave in public, she gets offended then it turns something else”. Mzbel revealed.

“What I will tell Afia is that,she should calm down and let people see that side of her they don’t know…you have created an image;like a gaga image and people have loved you for that image but when the people meet you, you have to let them know the real you, don’t try to act like you do”.Mzbel advised Afia Schwarzenegger

Kind watch excerpts of the interview below



Source:RazzNews.com