Policeman Harasses Funny Face During Movie Shoot

Actor and comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, aka Funny Face says he was assaulted by a police officer while on set.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Funny Face was seen leaving a movie set after the police had come to halt the shoot. However, while he crossed the street a policeman was on his heels and held him by the waistband of his shorts pulling him back and forth and away from the crowd.

The assault took place, Sunday, July 21, at Kasoa while the actor was on set of his new series Kasoa Trotro, dedicated to educating Ghanaians on sanitation and road safety.

In an interview on Cosmopolitan Mix on Joy FM, Monday, the police held him by the waistband for over 15 minutes and kept saying “I will show you”.

According to Funny Face, the policeman claimed he came to halt the movie shoot because people stood in the streets shouting the actor’s name which was obstructing traffic.

He told Mamavi Owusu-Aboagye, host of the show, he had agreed to leave the set because he did not want to cause any trouble or be disgraced.

“At first I thought he was joking, but just as we were about to leave he insulted me, called me foolish,” he claimed.

Funny Face stated, he was only let go when the people showed their displeasure at the way he was being treated.

The comedian, however, admitted, he did not have a permit to shoot under the Kasoa overpass and that was why he agreed with the police order only to find himself being held “like a criminal when I had not done anything wrong.”

Although he had initially wanted to press charges, Funny Face said he had been advised against taking such action.

“When everybody is saying stop and you don’t, you become the bad person,” he explained.

Funny Face added, “there are good policemen in this country no doubt, but some like him, make the uniform and the job look bad. The bad nuts always spoil everything.”

Meanwhile, the Cosmopolitan team on seeing the video of assault reported the issue to the Central Regional Police who have agreed to investigate the matter.

