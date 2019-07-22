Cardi B rape accusations resurfaces

On Friday, Cardi B found herself on the defense against fresh rape accusations after an old video resurfaced in which she claimed to have robbed and drugged men when she was a stripper.

Some fans think that she committed rape among other crimes when she did that back in the day, and her justification is only stirring up more controversies and anger. In an Instagram Live video, the “Money” rapper said that she doesn’t like being labelled a rapist.

“I don’t like when people be trying to call me a rapist. I don’t like that sh*t because people tried to dig up something and make it something that I didn’t do,” she said.

Talking about the allegations being made about her “I never touched nobody, I never f—-d nobody, and rape is when you f–k somebody without their consent or without asking.”

Cardi went on to deny any foul play claiming that she never put anything in anyone’s drinks. According to Cardi, these men would come to the parties for a good time and pass out on their own account from alcohol and cannabis, and she never had to resort to drugging.

The rapper managed to downplay the petty theft saying, “I never put shit in n—as’ drinks. Yeah, I went through n—as’ pockets. A lot of you bitches be going through n—as’ pockets for $40 to catch a cab ’cause a n—a don’t want to give you that.”

Though Cardi previously stated that she feels a responsibility not to glorify her actions, her defense statement did little to “call it what it is” – a crime.

Cardi tried to clear the air earlier this year when she shared “I’m part of a hip hop culture where you can… Talk about the wrong things you had to do to get where you are.”

A lot of critics have been weighing in, and some have expressed their concern that Cardi B is blaming her actions on the notion that this is simply what the Hip Hop industry is, which can only lead to perpetuating unwanted stereotypes about the rap culture being unlawful.

What are your views on Cardi B’s take on this whole situation? Should she be denouncing her actions rather than justifying them?