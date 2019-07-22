Eyram Wins 'Live Inside Win The Ride' 2019

Gifty Eyram Holyfa has been adjudged the ultimate winner of the 2019 edition of the ‘Live Inside Win the Ride (LIWTR) reality show after a 42-day stay in the Renault Duster SUV.

The 25-year-old Regent University student triumphed over Ada Atayobor making her the winner of the car through public voting.

The grand finale which came off Friday at the Accra Mall Food Court brought together fans, friends and families of the two finalists Ada Atayobor and Ms Holyfa as well as numerous LIWTR enthusiasts.

An elated Ms Eyram Holyfa could not hide her joy as she thanked all those who voted for her.

''I am grateful for all the people who supported me, especially my family. I promised my mother I will win this car for her and I did it. Having the car will make it easier for me to do my rounds as I continue with my brand influencing work,” she said.

The concept of LIWTR competition by GMA Group, owners of YFM, Happy FM and e.TV Ghana, is to bring together five individuals from different backgrounds across the country to endure sitting together in a car.

During that period, contestants are evicted until there is one person left. The ‘last person standing’ wins the car.

Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance Group, Ernest Boateng, in his statement said the aim of the competition was to test the endurance levels of competitors and reward the overall winner with a brand new car.

Audrey Acheampong [L], Sonya Cheema [R] from Premium Motors with winner Gifty Eyram Holyfa [C]

He said GMA Group seeks to entertain and engage viewers and listeners with innovative entertainment programmes all year round and this reality show is just one of the many programmes.

Describing it as a “great journey” he narrated how “On June 7th, five strangers entered the Renault Duster SUV. Along the way, three contestants have been evicted. It has been a total of 42 days for the two ladies.”

He believes “the ‘Live Inside and Win the Ride’ reality show has taught contestants survival tactics, has tested their endurance levels and also boosted their tolerance levels.”

Mr Boateng commended sponsors for their support and for believing and investing in this concept.

The show was sponsors by Premium Motors (Distributors of Renault), Accra Mall, Telefonika, Pizza Inn, Yah, The Mall Pharmacy, Chicken Inn, Creamy Inn, Equator Mobile Phones, Ghanaweb, Omega Securities, Waakye Guy Guy, Total Clinic, Le Banzini Restaurant and Jumia Party.

—Myjoyonline