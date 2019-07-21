Modern Ghana logo

21.07.2019

Osayo Of Black Avenue Muzik Reveals New Banger "Force"

By Kubi Live
Osayo Of Black Avenue Muzik Reveals New Banger

Osayo, Ghanaian singer and Black Avenue Muzik signee has officially released his new single.

The singer who has been endorsed by DJ Mensah and featured in his 2019 mix goes on to give us a new banger.

The new banger has been titled as "Force" which will make your playlist a mind-blowing one.

