R. Kelly in solitary over mortal fear of other inmates

R. Kelly is relieved to be in solitary confinement as he awaits trial on federal sex-crime charges against underage girls because he fears for his life behind bars, according to a report.

The accused pedophile’s lawyer, Nicole Blank Becker, told TMZ that when she visited him in federal prison, he told her his life would be in grave danger if he was kept with the general population.

But Becker also noted that the rapper has no one to lean on in the slammer while in solitary, adding that he finds everyday tasks difficult, including deciphering what’s on the commissary list because he’s illiterate.

He also only has access to a phone for a total of 15 minutes a month to speak with his family and friends, while inmates in the general population can make calls whenever they want, according to the site.

Kelly has been ordered held without bail in Chicago as prosecutors labelled him “ an extreme danger to the community, especially underage girls.’’

He is awaiting trial on a 13-count indictment involving charges that include child porn, enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity and obstruction of justice.

Kelly also faces racketeering raps in a five-count Brooklyn federal indictment for allegedly setting up a nationwide sex ring.

An extradition hearing for the singer to be brought to Brooklyn to face the additional charges will occur sometime on or before Sept. 4, authorities have said.