Eazzy Looks Stunning At The Ghana Music Award UK Launch

Ghanaian music star Eazzy, known for producing back to back hits songs was spotted at the Ghana Music Awards UK Launch.

The launch which happened at the Accra City Hotel saw the top star looking all stunning at the event as the paparazzi kept taking more pictures of her.

In the photos, the “ Away ” hitmaker was spotted with the CEO of Ghana Music Awards UK and Alordia promotions Mr. Nii Ofori Tackie who in an interview revealed the maim event will come off on Saturday, October 5th in London.

Other Celebrities who were spotted at the event were Blaqboy, Krymi, Mzbel, Freda Rhymz, Kumi Guitar and more.

View stunning photos of Eazzy and the event organizers below.