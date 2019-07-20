Modern Ghana logo

20.07.2019 Exclusive News

Eazzy Looks Stunning At The Ghana Music Award UK Launch

By Kubi Live
Ghanaian music star Eazzy, known for producing back to back hits songs was spotted at the Ghana Music Awards UK Launch.

The launch which happened at the Accra City Hotel saw the top star looking all stunning at the event as the paparazzi kept taking more pictures of her.

In the photos, the “ Away ” hitmaker was spotted with the CEO of Ghana Music Awards UK and Alordia promotions Mr. Nii Ofori Tackie who in an interview revealed the maim event will come off on Saturday, October 5th in London.

Other Celebrities who were spotted at the event were Blaqboy, Krymi, Mzbel, Freda Rhymz, Kumi Guitar and more.

View stunning photos of Eazzy and the event organizers below.

720201922750 k5grj7u2h1 img20190720wa0009

720201922750 k5grj7u2h1 img20190720wa0011

720201922750 1i841p5cbv img20190720wa0014

720201922750 uypbsferrm img20190720wa0013

720201922750 uypcsferrm img20190720wa0012

720201922751 rvmypdb553 img20190720wa0010

720201922751 osjvn0y442 img20190720wa0007

body-container-line