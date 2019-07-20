I Thought My Manager Was “Drunk” When He Disclosed Beyonce’ Wants To Work With Me-Shatta Wale

Charles Nii Armah Mensah professionally known as Shatta Wale has come out to share how he felt when his manager broke out the news following the most talked-about song “Already” off the “The Lion King: The Gift” album which American singer, Beyonce featured him.

The self-proclaimed Dancehall King, being the only Ghanaian artiste to grab such prestigious opportunity to work with the multiple Grammys awardee, sharing his story said he didn’t believe the verity of his manager’s news because he thought it’s just a comradely hoax.

Speaking to Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty on their entertainment morning show, he divulged that Bulldog called him at midnight to disclose the noteworthy information and to his apex astonishment, he couldn’t continue sleeping till daybreak. He remained mute in his room and the only question he presumed was if his manager was intoxicated but not knowing, he was about to achieve what is perhaps the most high profile collaboration of his career.

The “My level” singer also added how he worked tirelessly for three days to complete his version because it did not suit Beyonce’s class and at a point, he thought the song would be rejected.

”It’s a celebration for myself, fans, other Gh artistes and the entire nation because I’m the only one selected to play world cup for the country after the Black Stars failed us.I count on each and everyone to prodigiously support me” he said.

Aside Shatta Wale, Ghanaian music producer, Guilty Beatz who produced three songs on the album also revealed that he didn’t believe the authenticity of an email he received from Beyonce’s team who asked for an instrumental for a performance but ignored the message because he thought it was a prank.

Beyonce’ curated soundtrack titled ‘The Lion King: The Gift’’ which already out features songs performed by couple of Africa’s biggest stars like Mr. Eazzi, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Shatta Wale, and other great artists across the globe.

Source: Rhymezgh.com