Watch your mouth and respect your Queen - Angry Kim Maureen fires Fantana

Rufftown Records new Signee Fantana, less than a month of being signed in a recent interview with Chris Vincent, threw shades at the late Dancehall Artist Ebony, saying she was known for selling her body.

Well, this comment she made didn’t go well with some fans of the late Ebony Reigns, who took her utterances as disrespect to the queen’s memories including the new signee to 'Bony To The World Records' Kim Maureen.

In an Instagram post sighted by Ghanacelebs.com, Kim was not happy with Fantana's comment about the late Ebony.

According to Kim, Fantana is just living on Ebony's legacy to be recognized, because she has nothing to offer. She then added that Fantana should keep her mouth shut and respect the Queen.

Read the full unedited post below

" DID I HEAR HER SAY EBONY SOLD HER BODY? I BELIEVE WAS IN TRILLIONS IF SHE INDEED SOLD IT. BUT WAIT!! THERE WAS NO WAY NANA HEMAA COULD HAVE DONE THAT BECAUSE SHE HAD A RESPONSIBLE AND SUPPORTIVE DAD WHO WOULD DO EVERYTHING FOR HER. SHE NEVER LACKED ANYTHING SHE NEEDED. SHE CONFIRMED THAT IN AN INTERVIEW WITH ABEIKU SANTANA ON ATUU. OUR BEAUTIFUL QUEEN ONLY FULFILLED A PROPHECY OVER HER LIFE. SHE DID WHAT SHE WAS ORDAINED TO DO ON EARTH. SHE HAD NO AUTHORITY OVER HER LIFE. SHE COULDN'T HAVE OVERTURNED ANYTHING. SHE GOT HER MISSION ON EARTH ACCOMPLISHED. SHE LIVED THOUGH A SHORT LIFE, IT WAS WELL LIVED. SHE CREATED A LASTING LEGACY FOR HERSELF. EBONY IS STILL A HOUSEHOLD NAME IN GHANA AND BEYOND. SHE WILL NEVER DIE LIKE YOUR "RICH PARENTS" WOULD AND EVEN ME. THE QUEEN PAID HER DUES AND SHE SHALL FOREVER BE REMEMBERED WORLDWIDE FOR HER UNIQUENESS. FOR HER STYLE, FOR HER ATTITUDE, FOR HER BEAUTY. FOR HER SMILE. FOR HER KIND HEARTEDNESS. FOR HER PASSION FOR MUSIC. THAT BITCH SHOULD WATCH HER MOUTH. SHE CAN ONLY LIVE ON EBONY REIGNS' LEGACY TO BE RECOGNISED SHE CAN ASK "B" CALL IT A DISASTER IF NOT ON THE QUEEN'S...SOMEBODY SHOULD ADVICE HER TO RESPECT THE REAL QUEEN. EBONY LIVES ON. HER LEGACY LIVE FOREVER. #BGM ".