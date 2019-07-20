English language did trick for 'Be Lifted' penetrating Africa - MOG 

Pastor Nana Yaw Boakye-Yiadom popularly known as MOG has attributed the success of his song ‘Be Lifted’ to the choice of language.

‘Be lifted’ which is on MOG’s third album has received great reviews beyond the shores of Ghana.

Nigerian musician, Preye Odede, who was recently in Ghana for hi s ‘Move Concert’ confirmed that the track is enjoying great airplay and sang in churches across Nigeria.

Also, the raves on MOG’s ‘Man of God’ track on YouTube is a testimony of how well the album is doing in general.

In an interview with MzGee on the ‘The Gist’ after his performance at the ‘Move Concert’ credited the success of the track to the lyrics being in English.

“It could be one of the reasons because it’s simple, everybody understands what you are saying so basically it helps you communicate very well to people who don’t speak your native language,” he said.

MOG explained that it is now the biggest song on his album.

“‘Be Lifted’ is all over Nigerian, US, UK, Zambia and Kenya, basically all over and it's just by the Grace of God,” the excited singer said.

He also agreed to speculations that his ‘Be Lifted’ has gained a popularity that far outweighs him.

“I will but we are working very hard to catch up,” MOG said.

The artiste also revealed how the Head Pastor of The Royal House Chapel, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, supported him financially.

“He gave me 100% financially and physically support. I am grateful to God for his life and his impact on my life,” he said.

The Gist with MzGee shows on the Joy News Channel on MultiTV and DStv 421.

Watch the interview below:



Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Nasiba Yakubu