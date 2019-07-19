2019 Ghana Music Awards UK launched in Accra; Check out the full list of nominees

Organizers of Ghana Music Awards UK today launched the 2019 edition of the awards and also released nominations for the year under review at the Accra City Hotel.
A tall list of nominees including the adorable Gospel act Diana Antwi Hamilton,dancehall King Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy , King Promise, Kidi, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie and some other great Ghanaian artistes made it to the list of nominees for the event which will take place in the United Kingdom later in October.
The 2019 show According to Attractivemustapha.com is expected to be memorable as it is Anticipated to gather lots of celebrated artistes and people in the industry for a fun-filled night.
Below is the full list of nominees for the various categories
GMAUK 2019 FINALE NOMITATION LIST 1. Highlife Song Of The Year Yebewu Nti - Dada Hafco Thunder - KiDi My Level - Shatta Wale Totofiifii - Quarme Zaggy Wish Me Well -Kuami Eugene Never Again - Kofi Kinaata Ft. Shatta Wale Nothing I Get - Fameye Kwani Kwani Part 2 - Tic Feat. Kuami Eugene Woara - Kwesi Arthur CCTV - King Promise Ft. Mugeez & Sarkodie 2.Gospel Song Of The Year I Swerve You - Joyce Blessing Hosanna - KODA Be Lifted - Nana Yaw Boakyi Bobolebobo - Evangelist IK Aning Holy Spirit – Pastor Kofy Ft. Efua My Everything - Joe Mettle W´Asue Me - Obaapa Christy Patricia Takyi – Asem No 3.Hiplife Song Of The Year Ayekoo - Medikal Ft. King Promise Omo Ada - Medikal I Miss You Die - Captain Planet Ft. KiDi Wrowroho - Agbeshie Ft. Medikal Can’t Let You Go – Sarkodie Ft King Promise
Wiase Ye De Remix - Quamina MP Ft Kwesi Arthur & Yung C
Zanku – Dope Nation Blow My Mind - Flowking Stone Kpoo Keke - Stonebwoy Ft Medikal, Kwesi Arthur & Darkovibes Medikal
4.The Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year Maccasio – Dagomba Girl Ft. Mugeez Shatta Wale – Thunder Fire Stonebwoy – Top Skanka Ak Songstress – Slow It Down Samini – Obaa Akiyana – Nobody Bad 5. Gospel Artiste(S) Of The Year Joyce Blessing Joe Mettle KODA Evangelist IK Aning Obaapa Christy 6. Highlife Artiste Of The Year KiDi Kuami Eugene Akwaboah King Promise 7.Reggae /Dancehall Artiste Of The Year Stonebwoy Epixode Samini Ak Songstress Shatta Wale 8.Best Music Video Of The Year Becca – Gina Ft Kizz Daniel (Dir. Paluse) Citizen Welkins – Back Side (Dir. Kofi Awuah II)
Captain Planet Ft. KiDi – I Miss U Die (Dir. GYO Gyimah)
Akiyana – Nobody Bad Ft Kelyvnboy (Director Abass)
Fuse ODG – Bra Fie (Come Home) Ft Damain Marley (Dir. Edgar Esteves)
Sarkodie – I Can’t Let You Go Ft King Promise (Dir. GYO Gyimah)
D-Black – Badder Ft Kuami Eugene (Dir. Jeneral Jay)
Samuel Séy - Kronkron (Dir. By Yaw Skyface) 9.Hiplife Artiste Of The Year Patapaa Medikal Sarkodie Kwesi Arthur R2Bees Quamena Mp Agbeshie Fameye 10.Best Male Vocalist Of The Year King Promise KiDi Akwaboah Mugeez Kelyvnboy Kuami Eugene 11.Best Female Vocalist Of The Year Eshun Efya Diana Hamilton Cina Soul Adina Sister Afia Becca 12. Best Group Of The Year R2Bees Dope Nation La Meme Gang 13. Best Rapper Of The Year Medikal M.anifest Teephlow Sarkodie Obibini Strong Man Flowking Stone Gemini Orleans 14. Best Collaboration Of The Year D-Black – Badder Ft Kuami Eugene Adina - Killing Me Softly Ft Kuami Eugene Sarkodie - Can’t Let You Go Ft King Promise King Promise - CCTV Ft Sarkodie & Mugeez King Promise - Tokyo Ft Wizkid Captain Planet - I Miss U Die Ft Kidi Tic - Kwani Kwani Part 2 Ft Kuami Eugene Agbeshie - Wrowroho Ft Medikal Article Wan - That Thing Ft Patapaa Stonebwoy – Kpoo Keke Ft Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes & Kelvynboy
15. Best New Artiste Of The Year Quamina MP Eddie Khae Tulenkey Wendy Shay La Meme Gang Dope Nation 16. Popular Song Of The Year CCTV- King Promise Ft Sarkodie & Mugeez Do The Dance - Eddie Khae Bobolebobo - Evangelist IK Aning Mo Ne Yo - Diana Hamilton Hossanna – KODA Thunder – KiDi Wish Me Well - Kuami Eugene Can’t Let Go - Sarkodie Ft. King Promise Kpoo Keke - Stonebwoy Ft. Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes & Kelvynboy
My Level - Shatta Wale Omo Ada - Medikal 17. Artiste Of The Year Sarkodie Medikal Stonebwoy KiDi Shatta Wale Kuami Eugene King Promise 18. African Artiste Of The Year Davido Wizkid Mr Eazi Sauti Soul Cassper Nyovest Burna Boy Teni Ykee Benda King Monada 19. Uncovered Artiste Of The Year Real Mc Epiqmenz OV Kula Frank Naro Krymi Kofi Son Amerado Kin Frenzee 20. Producer Of The Year Kaywa Killbeats Kuami Eugene Danny Beatz Kin Dee Possigee DDT M.O.G Beatz 21. UK Based Best DJ Of The Year DJ Pak DJ Fiifi DJ Bils DJ Slim DJ Snypa DJ KK DJ Bibi DJ Sawa DJ Nore DJ Invisible 22. UK Based Uncovered Artiste Of The Year Eunice Nartey Ohemaa Gladys Samuel Sey KOG (Kweku Of Ghana) Maame Jessica Emmanuel King NGB 23. UK Based Afrobeats Artiste Of The Year Black Kat-Gh Zingee Throw Bvck Geo Wellington Emmanuel Okine Atumpan (Drumz) KOD 24. UK Based Ghanaian International Artiste Stormzy Fuse ODG Kojo Funds 25. UK Based Artiste Of The Year Nana Amankwah Tiah Diana Hamilton Atumpan (Drumz) Shekinah Alice Mckenzie 26. UK Based Afrobeat Song Of The Year Kuhaa – Black Kat-Gh Slay Mama – Atumpan (Drumz) Crush On Me – Bollie R Movement – Throw Bvck Ft. KOD Big Man Ting - Geo Wellinton 27. UK Based Best Gospel Song Of The Year Get Busy – Emi Fanny Surrender – Adwoa Armah Mo Ne Yo - Diana Hamilton Obi Nya Wo Aye - Nana Achiaa Homeless – Nana Amankwah Tiah Ahuntanhunu – Alice Mckenzie Kron Kron – Samuel Sey Obeye – Esther Cee Wonkyere Bo – King Bricky It Is Well – Pastor Theodora Ft.Nic Vani Kasa – Yaw Boateng I Will Wait - Shekinah 28. UK Based Best Collaboration Of The Year Throw Bvck Ft KOD – R Movement Zingee Ft KOD – 1, 2 Step Kog (Kweku Of Ghana) Ft. Tom Excell – Open My Eye
Nana Amankwah Tiah Ft. Shaderack – Homeless Alice Mckenzie Ft. Noble Nketsiah- Ahuntanhunu Esther Cee Ft. SP Kofi Sarpong – Obeye Yaw Boateng Ft. Selina Boateng - Kasa 29. Uk Based Gospel Artiste Of The Year Diana Hamilton Minister Ike Nana Amankwah Tiah Alice Mckenzie Esther Cee King Bricky Yaw Boateng Shekinah 30. Ghanaian Traditional / Cultural Act Kwan Pa Kakatsitsi Amamre Cultural Troupe Hewale Sounds 31. Best Ghanaian International Touring Act Stonebwoy Dela Botri Gyedu Blay Ambolley Kyekyeku Wiyaala Ebo Taylor King Ayisoba Special Recognition Award Vandyke Appiah Kubi – UK Yaw Sarpong – Ghana
2019 Ghana Music Awards UK launched in Accra; Check out the full list of nominees
Organizers of Ghana Music Awards UK today launched the 2019 edition of the awards and also released nominations for the year under review at the Accra City Hotel.
A tall list of nominees including the adorable Gospel act Diana Antwi Hamilton,dancehall King Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy , King Promise, Kidi, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie and some other great Ghanaian artistes made it to the list of nominees for the event which will take place in the United Kingdom later in October.
The 2019 show According to Attractivemustapha.com is expected to be memorable as it is Anticipated to gather lots of celebrated artistes and people in the industry for a fun-filled night.
Below is the full list of nominees for the various categories
GMAUK 2019 FINALE NOMITATION LIST
1. Highlife Song Of The Year
Yebewu Nti - Dada Hafco
Thunder - KiDi
My Level - Shatta Wale
Totofiifii - Quarme Zaggy
Wish Me Well -Kuami Eugene
Never Again - Kofi Kinaata Ft. Shatta Wale
Nothing I Get - Fameye
Kwani Kwani Part 2 - Tic Feat. Kuami Eugene
Woara - Kwesi Arthur
CCTV - King Promise Ft. Mugeez & Sarkodie
2.Gospel Song Of The Year
I Swerve You - Joyce Blessing
Hosanna - KODA
Be Lifted - Nana Yaw Boakyi
Bobolebobo - Evangelist IK Aning
Holy Spirit – Pastor Kofy Ft. Efua
My Everything - Joe Mettle
W´Asue Me - Obaapa Christy
Patricia Takyi – Asem No
3.Hiplife Song Of The Year
Ayekoo - Medikal Ft. King Promise
Omo Ada - Medikal
I Miss You Die - Captain Planet Ft. KiDi
Wrowroho - Agbeshie Ft. Medikal
Can’t Let You Go – Sarkodie Ft King Promise
Wiase Ye De Remix - Quamina MP Ft Kwesi Arthur & Yung C
Zanku – Dope Nation
Blow My Mind - Flowking Stone
Kpoo Keke - Stonebwoy Ft Medikal, Kwesi Arthur & Darkovibes Medikal
4.The Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year
Maccasio – Dagomba Girl Ft. Mugeez
Shatta Wale – Thunder Fire
Stonebwoy – Top Skanka
Ak Songstress – Slow It Down
Samini – Obaa
Akiyana – Nobody Bad
5. Gospel Artiste(S) Of The Year
Joyce Blessing
Joe Mettle
KODA
Evangelist IK Aning
Obaapa Christy
6. Highlife Artiste Of The Year
KiDi
Kuami Eugene
Akwaboah
King Promise
7.Reggae /Dancehall Artiste Of The Year
Stonebwoy
Epixode
Samini
Ak Songstress
Shatta Wale
8.Best Music Video Of The Year
Becca – Gina Ft Kizz Daniel (Dir. Paluse)
Citizen Welkins – Back Side (Dir. Kofi Awuah II)
Captain Planet Ft. KiDi – I Miss U Die (Dir. GYO Gyimah)
Akiyana – Nobody Bad Ft Kelyvnboy (Director Abass)
Fuse ODG – Bra Fie (Come Home) Ft Damain Marley (Dir. Edgar Esteves)
Sarkodie – I Can’t Let You Go Ft King Promise (Dir. GYO Gyimah)
D-Black – Badder Ft Kuami Eugene (Dir. Jeneral Jay)
Samuel Séy - Kronkron (Dir. By Yaw Skyface)
9.Hiplife Artiste Of The Year
Patapaa
Medikal
Sarkodie
Kwesi Arthur
R2Bees
Quamena Mp
Agbeshie
Fameye
10.Best Male Vocalist Of The Year
King Promise
KiDi
Akwaboah
Mugeez
Kelyvnboy
Kuami Eugene
11.Best Female Vocalist Of The Year
Eshun
Efya
Diana Hamilton
Cina Soul
Adina
Sister Afia
Becca
12. Best Group Of The Year
R2Bees
Dope Nation
La Meme Gang
13. Best Rapper Of The Year
Medikal
M.anifest
Teephlow
Sarkodie
Obibini
Strong Man
Flowking Stone
Gemini Orleans
14. Best Collaboration Of The Year
D-Black – Badder Ft Kuami Eugene
Adina - Killing Me Softly Ft Kuami Eugene
Sarkodie - Can’t Let You Go Ft King Promise
King Promise - CCTV Ft Sarkodie & Mugeez
King Promise - Tokyo Ft Wizkid
Captain Planet - I Miss U Die Ft Kidi
Tic - Kwani Kwani Part 2 Ft Kuami Eugene
Agbeshie - Wrowroho Ft Medikal
Article Wan - That Thing Ft Patapaa
Stonebwoy – Kpoo Keke Ft Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes & Kelvynboy
15. Best New Artiste Of The Year
Quamina MP
Eddie Khae
Tulenkey
Wendy Shay
La Meme Gang
Dope Nation
16. Popular Song Of The Year
CCTV- King Promise Ft Sarkodie & Mugeez
Do The Dance - Eddie Khae
Bobolebobo - Evangelist IK Aning
Mo Ne Yo - Diana Hamilton
Hossanna – KODA
Thunder – KiDi
Wish Me Well - Kuami Eugene
Can’t Let Go - Sarkodie Ft. King Promise
Kpoo Keke - Stonebwoy Ft. Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes & Kelvynboy
My Level - Shatta Wale
Omo Ada - Medikal
17. Artiste Of The Year
Sarkodie
Medikal
Stonebwoy
KiDi
Shatta Wale
Kuami Eugene
King Promise
18. African Artiste Of The Year
Davido
Wizkid
Mr Eazi
Sauti Soul
Cassper Nyovest
Burna Boy
Teni
Ykee Benda
King Monada
19. Uncovered Artiste Of The Year
Real Mc
Epiqmenz
OV
Kula
Frank Naro
Krymi
Kofi Son
Amerado
Kin Frenzee
20. Producer Of The Year
Kaywa
Killbeats
Kuami Eugene
Danny Beatz
Kin Dee
Possigee
DDT
M.O.G Beatz
21. UK Based Best DJ Of The Year
DJ Pak
DJ Fiifi
DJ Bils
DJ Slim
DJ Snypa
DJ KK
DJ Bibi
DJ Sawa
DJ Nore
DJ Invisible
22. UK Based Uncovered Artiste Of The Year
Eunice Nartey
Ohemaa Gladys
Samuel Sey
KOG (Kweku Of Ghana)
Maame Jessica
Emmanuel King
NGB
23. UK Based Afrobeats Artiste Of The Year
Black Kat-Gh
Zingee
Throw Bvck
Geo Wellington
Emmanuel Okine
Atumpan (Drumz)
KOD
24. UK Based Ghanaian International Artiste
Stormzy
Fuse ODG
Kojo Funds
25. UK Based Artiste Of The Year
Nana Amankwah Tiah
Diana Hamilton
Atumpan (Drumz)
Shekinah
Alice Mckenzie
26. UK Based Afrobeat Song Of The Year
Kuhaa – Black Kat-Gh
Slay Mama – Atumpan (Drumz)
Crush On Me – Bollie
R Movement – Throw Bvck Ft. KOD
Big Man Ting - Geo Wellinton
27. UK Based Best Gospel Song Of The Year
Get Busy – Emi Fanny
Surrender – Adwoa Armah
Mo Ne Yo - Diana Hamilton
Obi Nya Wo Aye - Nana Achiaa
Homeless – Nana Amankwah Tiah
Ahuntanhunu – Alice Mckenzie
Kron Kron – Samuel Sey
Obeye – Esther Cee
Wonkyere Bo – King Bricky
It Is Well – Pastor Theodora Ft.Nic Vani
Kasa – Yaw Boateng
I Will Wait - Shekinah
28. UK Based Best Collaboration Of The Year
Throw Bvck Ft KOD – R Movement
Zingee Ft KOD – 1, 2 Step
Kog (Kweku Of Ghana) Ft. Tom Excell – Open My Eye
Nana Amankwah Tiah Ft. Shaderack – Homeless
Alice Mckenzie Ft. Noble Nketsiah- Ahuntanhunu
Esther Cee Ft. SP Kofi Sarpong – Obeye
Yaw Boateng Ft. Selina Boateng - Kasa
29. Uk Based Gospel Artiste Of The Year
Diana Hamilton
Minister Ike
Nana Amankwah Tiah
Alice Mckenzie
Esther Cee
King Bricky
Yaw Boateng
Shekinah
30. Ghanaian Traditional / Cultural Act
Kwan Pa
Kakatsitsi
Amamre Cultural Troupe
Hewale Sounds
31. Best Ghanaian International Touring Act
Stonebwoy
Dela Botri
Gyedu Blay Ambolley
Kyekyeku
Wiyaala
Ebo Taylor
King Ayisoba
Special Recognition Award
Vandyke Appiah Kubi – UK
Yaw Sarpong – Ghana
Attractivemustapha.com