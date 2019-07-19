2019 Ghana Music Awards UK launched in Accra; Check out the full list of nominees

Organizers of Ghana Music Awards UK today launched the 2019 edition of the awards and also released nominations for the year under review at the Accra City Hotel.

A tall list of nominees including the adorable Gospel act Diana Antwi Hamilton,dancehall King Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy , King Promise, Kidi, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie and some other great Ghanaian artistes made it to the list of nominees for the event which will take place in the United Kingdom later in October.

The 2019 show According to Attractivemustapha.com is expected to be memorable as it is Anticipated to gather lots of celebrated artistes and people in the industry for a fun-filled night.

Below is the full list of nominees for the various categories

GMAUK 2019 FINALE NOMITATION LIST

1. Highlife Song Of The Year

Yebewu Nti - Dada Hafco

Thunder - KiDi

My Level - Shatta Wale

Totofiifii - Quarme Zaggy

Wish Me Well -Kuami Eugene

Never Again - Kofi Kinaata Ft. Shatta Wale

Nothing I Get - Fameye

Kwani Kwani Part 2 - Tic Feat. Kuami Eugene

Woara - Kwesi Arthur

CCTV - King Promise Ft. Mugeez & Sarkodie

2.Gospel Song Of The Year

I Swerve You - Joyce Blessing

Hosanna - KODA

Be Lifted - Nana Yaw Boakyi

Bobolebobo - Evangelist IK Aning

Holy Spirit – Pastor Kofy Ft. Efua

My Everything - Joe Mettle

W´Asue Me - Obaapa Christy

Patricia Takyi – Asem No

3.Hiplife Song Of The Year

Ayekoo - Medikal Ft. King Promise

Omo Ada - Medikal

I Miss You Die - Captain Planet Ft. KiDi

Wrowroho - Agbeshie Ft. Medikal

Can’t Let You Go – Sarkodie Ft King Promise

Wiase Ye De Remix - Quamina MP Ft Kwesi Arthur & Yung C

Zanku – Dope Nation

Blow My Mind - Flowking Stone

Kpoo Keke - Stonebwoy Ft Medikal, Kwesi Arthur & Darkovibes Medikal

4.The Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year

Maccasio – Dagomba Girl Ft. Mugeez

Shatta Wale – Thunder Fire

Stonebwoy – Top Skanka

Ak Songstress – Slow It Down

Samini – Obaa

Akiyana – Nobody Bad

5. Gospel Artiste(S) Of The Year

Joyce Blessing

Joe Mettle

KODA

Evangelist IK Aning

Obaapa Christy

6. Highlife Artiste Of The Year

KiDi

Kuami Eugene

Akwaboah

King Promise

7.Reggae /Dancehall Artiste Of The Year

Stonebwoy

Epixode

Samini

Ak Songstress

Shatta Wale

8.Best Music Video Of The Year

Becca – Gina Ft Kizz Daniel (Dir. Paluse)

Citizen Welkins – Back Side (Dir. Kofi Awuah II)

Captain Planet Ft. KiDi – I Miss U Die (Dir. GYO Gyimah)

Akiyana – Nobody Bad Ft Kelyvnboy (Director Abass)

Fuse ODG – Bra Fie (Come Home) Ft Damain Marley (Dir. Edgar Esteves)

Sarkodie – I Can’t Let You Go Ft King Promise (Dir. GYO Gyimah)

D-Black – Badder Ft Kuami Eugene (Dir. Jeneral Jay)

Samuel Séy - Kronkron (Dir. By Yaw Skyface)

9.Hiplife Artiste Of The Year

Patapaa

Medikal

Sarkodie

Kwesi Arthur

R2Bees

Quamena Mp

Agbeshie

Fameye

10.Best Male Vocalist Of The Year

King Promise

KiDi

Akwaboah

Mugeez

Kelyvnboy

Kuami Eugene

11.Best Female Vocalist Of The Year

Eshun

Efya

Diana Hamilton

Cina Soul

Adina

Sister Afia

Becca

12. Best Group Of The Year

R2Bees

Dope Nation

La Meme Gang

13. Best Rapper Of The Year

Medikal

M.anifest

Teephlow

Sarkodie

Obibini

Strong Man

Flowking Stone

Gemini Orleans

14. Best Collaboration Of The Year

D-Black – Badder Ft Kuami Eugene

Adina - Killing Me Softly Ft Kuami Eugene

Sarkodie - Can’t Let You Go Ft King Promise

King Promise - CCTV Ft Sarkodie & Mugeez

King Promise - Tokyo Ft Wizkid

Captain Planet - I Miss U Die Ft Kidi

Tic - Kwani Kwani Part 2 Ft Kuami Eugene

Agbeshie - Wrowroho Ft Medikal

Article Wan - That Thing Ft Patapaa

Stonebwoy – Kpoo Keke Ft Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes & Kelvynboy

15. Best New Artiste Of The Year

Quamina MP

Eddie Khae

Tulenkey

Wendy Shay

La Meme Gang

Dope Nation

16. Popular Song Of The Year

CCTV- King Promise Ft Sarkodie & Mugeez

Do The Dance - Eddie Khae

Bobolebobo - Evangelist IK Aning

Mo Ne Yo - Diana Hamilton

Hossanna – KODA

Thunder – KiDi

Wish Me Well - Kuami Eugene

Can’t Let Go - Sarkodie Ft. King Promise

Kpoo Keke - Stonebwoy Ft. Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes & Kelvynboy

My Level - Shatta Wale

Omo Ada - Medikal

17. Artiste Of The Year

Sarkodie

Medikal

Stonebwoy

KiDi

Shatta Wale

Kuami Eugene

King Promise

18. African Artiste Of The Year

Davido

Wizkid

Mr Eazi

Sauti Soul

Cassper Nyovest

Burna Boy

Teni

Ykee Benda

King Monada

19. Uncovered Artiste Of The Year

Real Mc

Epiqmenz

OV

Kula

Frank Naro

Krymi

Kofi Son

Amerado

Kin Frenzee

20. Producer Of The Year

Kaywa

Killbeats

Kuami Eugene

Danny Beatz

Kin Dee

Possigee

DDT

M.O.G Beatz

21. UK Based Best DJ Of The Year

DJ Pak

DJ Fiifi

DJ Bils

DJ Slim

DJ Snypa

DJ KK

DJ Bibi

DJ Sawa

DJ Nore

DJ Invisible

22. UK Based Uncovered Artiste Of The Year

Eunice Nartey

Ohemaa Gladys

Samuel Sey

KOG (Kweku Of Ghana)

Maame Jessica

Emmanuel King

NGB

23. UK Based Afrobeats Artiste Of The Year

Black Kat-Gh

Zingee

Throw Bvck

Geo Wellington

Emmanuel Okine

Atumpan (Drumz)

KOD

24. UK Based Ghanaian International Artiste

Stormzy

Fuse ODG

Kojo Funds

25. UK Based Artiste Of The Year

Nana Amankwah Tiah

Diana Hamilton

Atumpan (Drumz)

Shekinah

Alice Mckenzie

26. UK Based Afrobeat Song Of The Year

Kuhaa – Black Kat-Gh

Slay Mama – Atumpan (Drumz)

Crush On Me – Bollie

R Movement – Throw Bvck Ft. KOD

Big Man Ting - Geo Wellinton

27. UK Based Best Gospel Song Of The Year

Get Busy – Emi Fanny

Surrender – Adwoa Armah

Mo Ne Yo - Diana Hamilton

Obi Nya Wo Aye - Nana Achiaa

Homeless – Nana Amankwah Tiah

Ahuntanhunu – Alice Mckenzie

Kron Kron – Samuel Sey

Obeye – Esther Cee

Wonkyere Bo – King Bricky

It Is Well – Pastor Theodora Ft.Nic Vani

Kasa – Yaw Boateng

I Will Wait - Shekinah

28. UK Based Best Collaboration Of The Year

Throw Bvck Ft KOD – R Movement

Zingee Ft KOD – 1, 2 Step

Kog (Kweku Of Ghana) Ft. Tom Excell – Open My Eye

Nana Amankwah Tiah Ft. Shaderack – Homeless

Alice Mckenzie Ft. Noble Nketsiah- Ahuntanhunu

Esther Cee Ft. SP Kofi Sarpong – Obeye

Yaw Boateng Ft. Selina Boateng - Kasa

29. Uk Based Gospel Artiste Of The Year

Diana Hamilton

Minister Ike

Nana Amankwah Tiah

Alice Mckenzie

Esther Cee

King Bricky

Yaw Boateng

Shekinah

30. Ghanaian Traditional / Cultural Act

Kwan Pa

Kakatsitsi

Amamre Cultural Troupe

Hewale Sounds

31. Best Ghanaian International Touring Act

Stonebwoy

Dela Botri

Gyedu Blay Ambolley

Kyekyeku

Wiyaala

Ebo Taylor

King Ayisoba

Special Recognition Award

Vandyke Appiah Kubi – UK

Yaw Sarpong – Ghana



