Miss Malaika Ghana Audition Begins On July 27

Organizers of Miss Malaika Ghana beauty pageant have announced the date and the venue for the audition of this year's edition which is scheduled for 27th July 2019.

The venue as sighted by Attractivemustapha.com in a Social Media post is Tomreik Hotel with the dress code being white tank top, jeans and high heels.

Young, bold, beautiful and intelligent ladies can register and be part of the 2019 audition process by logging on to MalikaGh.com to register for free.

The organizers also used the opportunity to warn those interested not to fall for scammers who try to sell the forms to them in an attempt to hoodwink them to believe they will get the opportunity to pass the audition.

Months ago, the organizers introduced "Tag a Queen", where they gave opportunities to the ladies with most tag to skip the first audition to the semi finals.

For those who will be facing challenges with registering through online have been asked to privately chat the organizers through Instagram or any other credible Social Media handle managed by the organizers.