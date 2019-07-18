I Worked On Beyonce Song For 3-Days — Shatta Wale Reveals

Shatta Wale has explained on Zylofon FM that his collaboration with Beyonce on the Lion King album didn’t come on a silver platter.

According to him, it took him three days to finish his version on the song because it did not suit Beyonce’s style and at a point, he thought the song will be rejected.

He said, “I Worked on the Beyonce Song for 3 Good Days; the back-and-forth Wasn’t Easy at All. You send them this part, they said naa, do it this way, do it that way."

Shatta Wale continued, “Because of the back-and-forth, I thought my song would be rejected, i was soo afraid, and yes, I sounded like her on the song though”.

Beyoncé curated soundtrack titled ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ features new songs performed by multiple artists including some of Africa’s biggest stars like Mr. Eazzi, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy and other great artists from the continent.