Shatta Wale Was Selected Based On His Social Media Influence—Zab Mallet

Since the news of his collaboration with Beyonce on the ‘Lion King’ album emerged , multiple award-winning Dancehall artist ,Shatta Wale has received elephantine congratulatory messages from Fans and most celebrities for his historic international move.

His former rival, Stonebwoy, took to Twitter to share his excitement on hearing the news about his ‘brother’.

He congratulated Shatta Wale for making this enormous stride in his career. Stonebwoy urged Ghanaians to keep supporting Shatta Wale.

The recent celebrity to congratulate the ‘Wumaame Twe’ hitmaker is legendary sound engineer,Zapp Mallet.

In an exclusive interview with Hot 93.9FM ,Zapp Mallet congratulated Shatta Wale by indicating that:

“Yes,this is a good news for our music industry…i congratulate Shatta..this is the time for him to take his music career seriously…i think one of the key factors Beyonce’s team dwelt on before selecting Shatta was his social media influence…And it’s a smart move by Beyonce’s team”,Zapp Mallet said

“I’m really happy for Shatta Wale,i just can’t wait to hear the track in question..I certainly feel good and we need more of such international collaborations; Like Efya collaborating with Rihanna,Sark Collaborating with Justin Bieber or Dua Lipa or Selena Gomez or Nikki Minaj or Cardi B”,Zapp Mallet added as monitored by RazzNews.com

The album is expected to be released on Friday,19th July,2019.

---RazzNews.com