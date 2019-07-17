‘I Used To Cry Sometimes For Having Big Lips’ – J. Derobie

J. Derobie is thankful for his big lips. According to the ‘Poverty’ hitmaker, he used to cry about his big lips when he was a kid. But that has changed.

He admitted that he’s growing and in that process has recognized the use of his big lips. This made it possible to stop worrying about his big lips.

He captioned his selfie with these words: ‘I used to cry sometimes for having big lips when I was a kid but not again when I realized its use growing up. Am thankful for it.’