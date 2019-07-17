Stop The 'Pah Pah' And Milk This Chance – Shatta Wale Advised

Entertainment curator and co-founder of Muse Africa, Ruddy Kwakye is advising Shatta Wale to take complete advantage of the attention his collaboration with Beyoncé brings him.

Speaking on the Super Morning Show, on Joy FM , Wednesday, Ruddy Kwakye said the collaboration gives Shatta Wale a world spotlight that can boost his career internationally.

He explained, being on the Lion King inspired album, the ‘Baby’ hitmaker needs to be on every premiere red-carpet event on The Lion King, paid or unpaid screening, to create a wide network of connection for his career.

“The team should milk the opportunity for all it’s worth,” he told Daniel Dadzie host of the show.

Ruddy Kwakye explained, his presence will get him photographed at every event, interviews with top media gurus internationally and connect with world recognised record labels.

Ruddy Kwakye

“He would also get to meet studio executives, other movie producers, directors and soundtrack producers, that’s how you turn this thing around. You have entered into the network and have to connect and run with them,” he added.

On Beyoncé ‘s 14 song upcoming album, The Lion King: The Gift, Shatta Wale is featured in song number 11 – ’Already’.

He is the only Ghanaian on the list of 10 African artistes including five Nigerians – Mr Eazi, Wizkid, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Teckno and Burna Boy – a Cameroonian and two South Africans.

Ruddy Kwakye explained, Shatta Wale and his management team, should put their money on every good deal they gain out of the collaboration, network with the right people to elevate him beyond the Beyoncé feature and release that global album.

“It's not about coming back home and doing ‘pah pah pah’ anymore or trending on twitter. This is literally you putting everything together to elevate your status,” Ruddy Kwakye advised.

