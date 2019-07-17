Sarkodie, Stonebwoy React To Shatta Wale’s Feature On Beyonce’s Album

Shatta Wale has been trending in Ghana for the past 12hrs hours and we know for sure it won’t end anytime soon.

Shatta Wale is now trending No. 2 in Nigeria and No. 9 worldwide following Beyonce’s collaboration with him.

When Beyonce released the tracklist on her yet-to-be-released album titled Lion King, we realized our very own Shatta Wale had been featured on one of the tracks.

His fellow artistes, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy took to social media to congratulate him.

Sarkodie tweeted

The album drops on July 19, 2019 and we just can’t wait to hear Shatta Wale’s verse on the track.

OdarteyGH TV wishes sarkodie the very best and more opportunities of this nature.