17.07.2019 General News Shatta Wale Sings In Beyonce's Album Track 11 'Already' By Staff Writer JUL 17, 2019 GENERAL NEWS Celebrated American singer, Beyonce is featuring Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale on ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ album. The album has a number of other African artistes including Wizkid, Tekno, Yemi Aladi. Beyonce and Shatta Wale’s on track 11 of the album and it is titled: Already. The album also features contributions from Kendrick, Lamar, and her billionaire husband, JAY-Z. A statement issued by Walt Disney and sighted by this portal, read, ” the album will feature a number of global recording artists and steeped in sounds of Africa.” The album is expected to be released on July 19, 2019 via Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records. —Daily Guide
