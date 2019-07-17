SM Fans Mock Sarkodie Over Shatta, Beyonce Collabo

Shatta Wale has finally landed a dream collaboration with global music icon, Beyonce.

As congratulatory messages are pouring in from all walks of life, the trolls are also dropping in like boti falls.

Typical of SM Fans,when the news the dream collaboration came out,RazzNews.com new extremely well that they would rather create more enmity between their boss,Shatta Wale, and his colleaque musicians with this great opportunity given to their boss by Beyonce’ than to use it as a tool of bringing all the Ghanaian musicians together.

Although Sarkodie who is believed to be the biggest Ghanaian music export and Stonebwoy have congratulated Shatta Wale for what it is believed to be the biggest Ghana feature ever, SM fans don’t believe Sarkodie’s congratulatory message is genuine.

The SM fans claim , Sarkodie expected to be picked for such an honor but it rather went to the peniz showing artist he keeps advising to be focused in life.

Others claim Sarkodie would have rapped about Kabutey if Beyonce had made the mistake of picking him

Read some of the hilarious tweets below:



SM fans troll Sarkodie

Source:RazzNews.com