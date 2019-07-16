Reactions On Shatta Wale, GuiltyBeatz's Feature With Beyonce

GuiltyBeatz co-produced two other songs on the album, “Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life)” by Beyonce, and ‘Keys to The Kingdom’ by Tiwa Savage and Mr Eazi.

Beyoncé ranked by Forbes as the most powerful female in entertainment in 2015 and 2017, featured five Nigerian artistes, Mr Eazi, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy and Wizkid.

It also has a Cameroonian and two South Africans.

Shatta Wale and GuiltyBeatz are the only Ghanaians to have worked on the Disney classic inspired album.

Shatta Wale and GuiltyBeatz

The album Beyonce calls ‘Love Letter to Africa’ will be released on July 19, the same day ‘The Lion King’, the movie, hits cinemas.

Fans and celebrities have been sharing goodwill and congratulatory messages for the dancehall artiste.

Rapper M.anifest in his tweet, although congratulated his colleague, admitted the news was unexpected.

Sarkodie was happy to welcome his long lost sister, Beyonce home and congratulated his ‘brother’.

—Myjoyonline