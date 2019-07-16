Modern Ghana logo

Stonebwoy Thumps Shatta Wale On Beyonce Feature

By Staff Writer
Another dancehall god who got ecstatic for the ‘Baby’ hitmaker, is Samini. Samini shared a photo of the songs and collaborations on the album after he visited Beyonce’s website. He congratulated Shtta Wale for putting Ghana on the world map.

The news, which hit Ghanaians unexpectedly, has got the dancehall artiste trending at number one in Ghana and number eight worldwide.

The artiste is on ‘Already’ the 11th song on the upcoming album, The Lion King: The Gift.

He is the only Ghanaian on the list of 10 African artistes – from Nigeria, South Africa and Cameroon.

Read more: 'I know my level!' - Beyoncé features Shatta Wale on new album

—Myjoyonline

