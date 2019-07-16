Modern Ghana logo

16.07.2019 Exclusive News

Beyoncé Features Shatta Wale On Lion King Album To Be Released On July 19

By OdarteyGH
Beyoncé has released the official tracklist for “The Lion King: The Gift” featuring Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Wizkid, Jay-Z, Burna Boy, Pharrell, Blue Ivy, Tiwa Savage, Jessie Reyez & more.

The album is set to be released on July 19th.

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale was featured on the Lion King album curated by Beyoncé In what is perhaps the most high profile collaboration of his career

Beyoncé curated soundtrack titled The Lion King: The Gift, which will feature new songs performed by multiple artists.

Here is the Tracklist

