16.07.2019 Exclusive News

Maame Serwaa Wins The Legendary Award

By OdarteyGH
2 HOURS AGO EXCLUSIVE NEWS

Internationally recognized Ghanaian actress Clara Benson popularly known as Maame Serwaa has been honoured with the Legendary Awards at the Ghana 61 Years-On Film Summit.

The event was held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Accra International Conference Centre to acknowledge and honour some celebrities who have played a major role in the Ghana film Industry.

The award recognized Maame Serwaa’s extensive experience in the movie industry as well as her efforts in providing a platform for the advancement of women across Africa and in the Diaspora through television.

She took the opportunity to look back at her more than 10 years of experience in the movie industry and reflected on the peaks and valleys she had overcome to end up successfully at the forefront of the movie scene in Africa.

She was honoured alongside Maame Yaa Jackson among others.

