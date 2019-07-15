Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy perform for the first time at July In Nungua after smoking the peace pipe

Ghanaian dancehall heavyweights Shatta wale and stonebwoy performed at the 2019 July In Nungua street festival organised by Kpoo Keke in collaboration with Charterhouse Ghana.

This was the first time the two acts performed to a crowd after smoking the peace pipe some few weeks ago.

Stonebwoy who just arrived from a media tour in the United states of America rocked the crowd with his famous kpo keke song whilst Shatta wale also rocked the crowd with his back to back hit songs.

We must say, it was a delight seeing him on stage.

Watch the video below and do share with friends if you enjoyed it