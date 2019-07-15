Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
15.07.2019 Celebrity

Mr. Eazi Exposed The Mind Of A Fan Who Posted About His Latest Interview

By Rex Krampa
Mr. Eazi exposed the mindset of a fan who tweeted his interview with Ebro on Hot 97.

The fan took to Twitter to tell us what he got from the interview. But Mr. Eazi didn’t like the idea that this was all the fan took from the interview.

In fact, he expressed this by exposing the mind of the fan. He wrote, ‘that this is all you got from the interview shows where your mind is at!’ Adding also that the fan should enjoy.

See what the fan said and Mr. Eazi’s response.

7152019101048_g30n1r5edx_0876e21f3c084557922742317278d3e5.jpeg

7152019101053_qvmxpcb553_9b4a15a8ca2c46ec9aacf9c9f02d5fd0.jpeg

Rex Krampa
Rex Krampa News Contributor
