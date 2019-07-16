No One Invented Rap In Ghana — Okyeame Kwame

Hiplife musician, Kwame Nsiah - Appau known in showbiz as Okyeame Kwame (OK) has said rap music is part of Ghanaian culture which cannot be credited to anyone.

He indicated that rap music is an appellation as he believes there is no originator of rap music in the country despite nicknamed the 'Rap Doctor'.

In an interview with RoyalMama Cita on Bryt FM's midmorning show, the self-acclaimed Ghanaian Rap Doctor stated that music in the country has improved in terms of both lyrics and video quality as compared to their era twenty years ago.

According to the 2009 artiste of the year, the state of Ghana music which is described as developed believes there is more room for improvement.

When asked if our music has declined, he said, "No, our music has improved instead. In fact, it has developed a lot. I'm impressed with the performance of the new artists. To tell the truth, this current musicians are doing better than we the pioneers in the industry. I will rather commend the upcoming artists for the marvelous work they are doing to make the industry a great one. But we as artistes can do more,” he told Bryt FM.