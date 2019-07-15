“I Didn't Go To Jail For Stealing”

Ruff Town Records' newly signed artiste, Fantana has disclosed that although she spent over five hours in the United States Police custody, the short jail term was not as a result of stealing as speculated by some social media platforms and online portals but rather a fight she had with her roommate.

According to the singer, her roommate pressed charges against her after she(Fantana) threw away a bracelet following a fight both got involved in.

She said “My roommate reported me after I threw her bracelet away following a fight we got into. I was charged with Grand Theft and my friend decided to press charges which resulted in I spending over five hours in police custody after which I was made to write a statement to that effect.”

The talented singer however debunked rumors that she was an ex-convict.

It is emerging that after the alleged story went viral, many social media users took to various post and tweets insulting Owner of Ghanacebrities.com, Chris Vincent for revealing such sensitive piece of information about Fantana whom many music lovers have tipped to be the next big shot in Ghana’s entertainment industry.

Fantana added that since the Police in the United States always take mugshots of people placed behind bars, she was not bothered about it.

RuffTown Records’ new singer further revealed that she later paid the court for the bracelet.

It is emerging that the singer was enrolled in an anger class online but reports says although she could have taken the mugshot off the internet, she decided to leave it there since she believes it is unnecessary to hide things of her

“It’s an episode in my life and I saw its presence as a blessing in disguise.” She mentioned.