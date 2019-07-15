Fan Dashes Actress Regina Adu Safowaah 10k For Her Hardwork

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Regina Adu Safowaah shed tears as she received 10K from a fan who believes the actress portrays exceptional skills and also hard-working.

The actress who is confident of being one of the most diligent personalities in the movie industry posted on her Instagram that she hosted the Honorary Doctorate Degrees of five outstanding business men namely Dr Kwaku Agyapong (Dophil), Dr Effah Nyarko ( Nyarkoaba Nyarko group), Dr Alfred Korli Martey (Freddie's Corner), Dr Rev Christian Kwetsu ( Krispat Hearing Centre ), Dr Bishop Christ Mediation Ministry and during the program an individual from no where walked to her and gifted her Ghc10,000.00

In a video captured by this reporter, she encouraged all industrious youth never to give up because there is power and fulfillment in hardworking.

"To my fellow friends that are working hard, I have seen a bigger amount of money more than this severally, but this is glory and unexpected", Regina Adu stated.

Below is her Instagram post: