15.07.2019 Dancehall News

I Want To Stay Original — Kim Maureen

By Michael Agyapong Agyapa
First artist signed on to 'Bony To The World Records' Kim Maureen has made it clear in an interview that she want to stay original.

In an interview with Offei Wonuanie on Radio 1, Kim said she strive for originality and not to copy anyone.

"I don't want to be like anyone, I want to be myself I can't never be like Ebony and I'm forcing to be like her. I'm here to continue her good work, I sound like her because she was someone I loved", she said.

Starboy Kwarteng, in a bid to keep the memory of his daughter alive, set up his own record label, “Bony to the world records” to fulfil his legacy to his daughter. And he signed Kim Maureen to continue his daughter's legacy.

Michael Agyapong Agyapa
Michael Agyapong Agyapa News Contributor
