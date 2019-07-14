I'm Not Here To Replace Ebony—Kim Maureen

The first artist signed on 'Bony To The World Records' has said the late dancehall diva Ebony is irreplaceable not even herself.

In an interview with Ofei Wonuanie on Entertainment Today on Radio 1, Kim said she can never replace the late Ebony, but she is in to continue her good work.

She added that Ebony was one great talent and she can never replace her, but she is ready to represent and continue her good work.

Nana Opoku Kwarteng, the father of the late Ebony Reigns unveiled Kim Maureen as his first artist signed unto his new record label “Bony To The World Records”.

According to the man, he set up the record label purposely to continue the legacy of his late daughter Ebony Reigns who died last year in a car accident on the Kumasi-Sunyani highway.

—Ghanacelebs.com