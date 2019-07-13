Modern Ghana logo

13.07.2019 Celebrity

Becca Eulogizes Husband

By Newshuntermag.com
2 HOURS AGO CELEBRITY

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, popularly known as Becca, has eulogized her husband, Tobi Sanni Daniel.

Speaking in an interview with Melvina Frimpong Manson on Suncity Radio, which was monitored by www.newshuntermag.com, Becca said she learns a lot from her husband.

The ‘hw3’ singer revealed that she learns both math and English from her beloved husband.

The prolific singer seized the opportunity to also advised people who do not have a driving license to get one.

Becca is currently promoting her new song titled 'Driving License' which featured Shatta Wale.

Source: Newshuntermag.com

