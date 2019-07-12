Ghana Music Awards UK To Be Launched In Accra

Organizers of Ghana Music Awards UK will launch this year's edition of the Awards in Accra on 18th July, 2019 at the Accra City Hotel.

The 2019 show is expected to be memorable as it gather lots of great artistes and people in the industry for a fun-filled night.

Though so far, GMAUK has kept a super tight lip about what to expect, organizers revealed to Attractivemustapha.com that the 2019 nominees will be unveiled on the night of the launch.

“ We want every nominee and industry person to be part of the event so we have decided to have the official launch in Ghana, before the official launch, the jury would have finished their work and we would know the nominees for the various categories nominated and be able to engage the nominees better", the organizers revealed .

Attractivemustapha.com