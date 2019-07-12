Okyeame Kwame Markets Eastern Region Tourist Sites

The video of Okyeame Kwame song with Kuami Eugene, 'Ino Be My Matter' is finally out.

The video directed by Oskhari, was shot at tourist sites and locations in the Eastern Region.

Some of the locations include Boti Falls, Shai Hills Reserve, Bruku Rock, Kwahu Odweanoma Mountains and Shai hills.

Others are Kpong, Shai Hills Reserve, Akosombo Dam, Aburi Gardens and the Aburi Craft Village.

The song is taken off the 'Made in Ghana' album which is part of Okyeame's campaign to orient the minds of Ghanaians towards the preservation of our heritage.

Watch the video below: